Peabody resident Boye “Bibi” Asenuga‘s fashion brand ChicNiCity is a love letter to her Nigerian roots and home in America, and will be featured on HSN this week for its colorful, stylish and versatile designs.
ChicNiCity, started in 2017, mixes the bold patterns and flowing silhouettes of traditional Nigerian clothing with contemporary styles suitable for New England’s four seasons.
“When I wake up, I’m always dreaming about my next collection,” Asenuga said. “What type of prints I’m going to use, the way I’m going to change colors to reflect whatever season we’re in. I love researching what is trending, but at the same time, how do I interpret it for women who live everyday lives?
“I cannot emphasize how much I love design,” she said.
The brand’s special HSN collection will be featured on HSN from 9 to 11 a.m. and 9 to 11 p.m. Thursday as part of the channel’s Black History Month celebration. ChiNiCity will also appear on the channel at 8 a.m. on Feb. 15 and from 7 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 26.
“Boye brings to HSN a unique design perspective that will be celebrated and appreciated among our customers,” Bridget Love, vice president of fashion, accessories, jewelry and beauty at HSN, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to launch ChicNiCity during the annual celebration and recognition of African American achievements and contributions.”
ChicNiCity’s HSN collection will be sold in sizes XS to 3X and features a mix of bestsellers and new pieces. Two of Asenuga’s favorite pieces that will be sold are the popular Abbie midi shirt dress and Tori midi duster cardigan, both of which come in three bold patterns.
Asenuga’s clothing is sold in the U.S., France, South America and Africa. Her slot on HSN is the first time she’s worked with such a major retailer, she said.
“Being a small business owner, I do almost everything myself. You know how that goes when you wear many hats, but working with HSN has been wonderful,” Asenuga said. “Everyone I came in touch with was very helpful, very warm, very encouraging, and they made the journey quite easy. It’s been wonderful.”
Asenuga grew up in Lagos in the southwest part of Nigeria and moved to Peabody in 2003 at age 27. She got married that same year and still lives in Peabody with her husband and two children.
She’s worked in the fashion industry for 15 years and attended the School of Fashion Design in Boston, where she was given the 2020 Distinguished Alumni Award, and Fashion Institute of Technology in New York before starting ChicNiCity. She had previously studied to be a lawyer at the Nigerian Law School in Abuja, Nigeria.
She also owns Behind the Seams Apparel, a fashion development and production consulting company.
Fashion has been a large part of her life since she was a kid. She loved helping her friends pick out outfits at boarding school in Nigeria, would plan what she’d wear six months in advance while in college, and looked up to her mother’s own fashion sense.
Like always, her clothes are a way to express herself and her experiences. That’s the case with ChicNiCity, she said.
“This brand represents me as a person,” Asenuga said. “I love Massachusetts and I want to try to make sure my clothes translate my dual heritage.”
To check out ChicNiCity’s designs, visit www.chicnicity.com/.
