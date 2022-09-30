Peabody’s Department of Public Services has been named “Utility of the Year” for its recent overhaul of the city’s water infrastructure.
The department was awarded the honor by the New England Water Works Association on Sept. 20 for its nearly $34 million Clean and Sustainable Water Infrastructure project, a four-phased initiative to modernize Peabody’s water system and make it more sustainable.
“We’re very honored that we’re being recognized by peers in our field,” said public works director Robert Labossiere. “It was a big project, and I’m proud of our team who came together to get it done in a timely fashion.”
The City Council green-lighted the project in 2019. This was not long after a fire at the Coolidge Avenue Water Treatment Plant forced the city to repair and modernize that plant.
Since then, workers have been reconstructing the 50-year-old Winona Water Treatment Plant in West Peabody, a project coming in at $20 million alone, Labossiere said.
They have also run a new transmission main from Lynn Street in South Peabody to Route 1 and installed a water pumping station to support the West Peabody water system.
“This way, if the treatment plant ever goes down in the future, we’ll be able to provide water to that side of the city,” Labossiere said.
Workers are 99% done improving the Winona plant, which is up and running at full capacity. The city has changed some of its processes for cleaning water to make it “a much better product,” Labossiere said.
About 90% of roads affected by work from the project have been repaved. The city just needs to finish paving an intersection of Lynnfield Street where a new water main was installed — something that will be completed this fall, he said.
The pandemic did slow down the project’s progress a bit, Labossiere added. Needing to keep Winona operational for 80% of the year also presented its challenges, but the work got done over short periods where the plant could close in the winter.
“I want to recognize Department of Public Services Director Bob Labossiere and his outstanding team for their hard work and professionalism during the past several years of this project,” Mayor Ted Bettencourt said in a statement. “Peabody is now in a position to produce our own water and control our own water rates for years to come.”
DPS did an analysis of its water system at the beginning of the pandemic to see if it would be better for the city to completely source its water from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, or rehab its water treatment plants.
That option ended up being much cheaper than going outside of the city, Labossiere said. This also gives Peabody more control over its water rates.
The city raised water rates by 9% in July 2019, when the overhaul project started, to pay for water from MWRA while its own system was under construction.
Debt from the project will have to be repaid in stages, said Michael Gingras, Peabody’s finance director. So far, the city hasn’t needed to raise rates to cover its tab.
“As (the debt) comes on, we will have to evaluate our revenue and determine if and how much a rate change will be going forward,” Gingras said.
Gingras said he plans to evaluate the water rates this spring.
The work came slightly under the project’s original $36 million budget and was finished on time, part of the reason why Labossiere’s department received the award, he said.
“I’m just proud of the people I work with,” Labossiere said. “They all came together and did a great job managing this project.”
