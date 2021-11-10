ESSEX — A Peabody man reportedly carrying $8,000 worth of crack cocaine in his car was arrested Monday afternoon.
Pedro Ortiz, 47, has been charged with trafficking between 100 and 200 grams of cocaine, disguising himself to obstruct justice, failing to identify himself to an officer, speeding, a marked lanes violation, and a subsequent offense of driving on a suspended license.
At 1:30 p.m., Ipswich police sent out an alert that Ortiz was driving with a suspended license toward Essex. Essex officers pulled over Ortiz's Jeep Patriot on Eastern Avenue, Route 133, near Haskell Court a short time later.
Ortiz gave officers conflicting information about his identity, address and who owned the car he was driving, police said. While the roadside investigation was ongoing, one of the officers noticed "multiple bags containing suspected crack cocaine" in the car's open center console, according to a prepared statement on the arrest released by Essex police.
"Additionally, a mechanism typically used to hide drugs was visible and contained additional suspected crack cocaine," the statement continues.
Ipswich and Gloucester police were called to help with the investigation. Along with the drugs, officers seized $600 in cash, two cell phones and a pocket knife. A plane ticket to the Dominican Republic and a COVID-19 vaccination card were also found in the car, each allegedly containing names different than the one Ortiz gave officers.
Weighed later, the seized cocaine totaled 164 grams, worth about $8,000 on the street, police said.
Ortiz was transported to the Essex County Sheriff's Department and held overnight without bail prior to his arraignment at Gloucester District Court on Tuesday morning.
He is being held at the Middleton House of Correction on $500,000 cash bail.
Ortiz is scheduled to return to court virtually for a probable cause hearing to be held via video conference on Tuesday, Dec. 7.