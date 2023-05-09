PEABODY — Michael Pelletier was ready to get his Eagle Scout service project off the ground at the Langham Pond area in South Peabody April 29. But upon arriving at the site, he found that some of the materials donated to his project had been stolen.
New pressure treated wood and two buckets of safety gear, bolts and screws had been taken from the rails leading from Aberdeen Avenue to Stacia Road overnight. But that didn’t stop the 17-year-old Peabody resident and Essex Tech senior.
Joining more than 30 neighbors, fellow Eagle Scout candidates and other volunteers, he got to work making the trails around Langham Pond a nicer spot for locals to visit. They made use of what they had, sanding down older wood to make it look new for benches they built and spreading mulch, along with picking up trash and installing new concrete “no dumping” signs and trail maps.
His grandfather Bob Pelletier and Troop 24 leader Peter Bennett donated whatever materials were still needed to make the area a cleaner, nicer place for visitors to relax in nature. While Michael will continue picking up trash and debris in Langham Pond once its waterline recedes, the work is pretty much complete.
“In this area of South Peabody, there’s a very large population of young children and families, and there are two major schools on County Road,” Michael said. “Having kids walking up and down that busy road every day to get to outdoor places doesn’t really seem right, so this trail really gives a lot of accessibility to this area.”
Michael has been active with Boy Scouts of America since he started as a Cub Scout 12 years ago. He recently moved from Salem to Peabody with his family and wanted his Eagle Scout service project to have an impact close to home.
“The city is very active when it comes to Eagle projects and helping out their scouts, so I thought that since there’s a lot of kids in my troop from Salem who would be more than happy to take on environmental areas within Salem as their projects, it wouldn’t hurt for a kid from this troop to help out in Peabody,” he said.
He’s also carrying on a family tradition. His father, Robert Pelletier, was an Eagle Scout too.
“I couldn’t be prouder of him,” Robert Pelletier said. “Not too many kids, even the ones that do Boy Scouts, get Eagle. The project itself is to not only benefit the community, but to learn how to manage a project, manage the equipment, personnel, the timeline, all that, and Michael did a great job at it.”
Donations for the project came from Northeast Nursery and National Lumber. The companies went “above and beyond” and donated so many supplies to the project that even with the theft, there was mostly enough to still finish the project, Robert Pelletier said.
It was disappointing that some of those goods had been taken. But Peabody police officers were very helpful in trying to find the culprit, even if one hasn’t turned up yet, the Pelletiers said.
“If (Michael) was angry, then I would probably be more angry than I am,” his grandmother Marie Pelletier said. “But he wasn’t. He just took it and said, ‘Well, we’ll do what we can do.’ For a 17-year-old kid, that’s pretty good.”
In addition to Boy Scouts, Michael plays third base and is the backup catcher on the Essex Tech varsity baseball team. He is also a member of the National Honor Society and a part of the school’s electrical program.
He encourages other kids to join the Scouts and work toward their own Eagle project.
“I can’t recommend taking on this challenge more because you will learn so much through doing so, especially about leadership,” Michael said.
