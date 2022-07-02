PEABODY — Electricity rates are going up in Peabody.
Effective Friday, residents will see a 9% increase on their monthly electric bill, with businesses seeing a 5% increase starting on Aug. 1.
The Peabody Municipal Light Plant Commission voted to increase the rates at a meeting last month.
This is the first time the commission has raised the electricity rate since 2012. Customers' bills are also affected by a Purchase Power & Fuel Cost Adjustment rate, which is modified each fiscal quarter to account for fluctuations in the cost of energy on the open market.
Joseph Anastasi, manager of PMLP, said the increased rates will result in an average of $10 more on resident’s electricity bills, and an average of $150 more on commercial bills.
Rising fuel costs and supply chain issues, along with the push to become more environmentally sustainable, prompted the increase, Anastasi said.
“It's much cheaper to produce electricity from fossil fuels, but it's a balancing act to get the right mix of fossil fuels and carbon-free (electricity) generation,” Anastasi said.
“Obviously, while we want to achieve net-zero carbon emissions, we have to be very careful how we get there,” he continued. “We just want to make sure the lights stay on.”
PMLP aims to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 under a state-wide goal set by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.
Peabody’s commercial electricity prices were raised higher than residential ones when PMLP last raised rates 12 years ago, Anastasi said. To keep these rates even, the light plant increased residential ones a bit more this time around.
The rise in electricity costs in Peabody are well below the national average, Anastasi said. Between 2010 and now, the country’s electricity rates have risen by an average of 35%.
“The fact that we’re able to only raise either 9% or 5%, I think, is incredible,” Anastasi said. “We do that by basically excellent planning and through power resource management.
“We also look at what other utilities are doing and we try our best to be frugal in our decisions and be among the lowest in the state,” he said.
PMLP, which serves electric customers in Peabody and South Lynnfield, exists under state law as a separate municipal entity from the city.
