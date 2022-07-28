PEABODY — Residents will only be able to use outdoor water on certain days now that the city has moved into Phase 2 water restrictions.
Houses with odd numbered addresses will only be allowed to water their lawns with sprinklers, use hoses and wash their cars on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 6 to 9 a.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.
Houses with even numbers will be allowed to do these activities during the same times on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Hand watering by a pail or watering can is still allowed at any time.
Those who violate the restrictions will be fined no more than $100 for each violation.
The city has three water restriction phases, with the first being voluntary restricted outdoor water use and the third being no outdoor water use.
Massachusetts is experiencing an extreme drought this summer, according to the state’s drought task force.
Peabody would enter the third phase of water restrictions if the task force declares emergency drought conditions, said Robert Labossiere, Peabody public service director.
“Judging by how everything is looking right now and the fact that there's not a lot of rain in the forecast, it wouldn't surprise me if we get there,” Labossiere said.
