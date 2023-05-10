PEABODY — A one-alarm fire broke out inside a third-floor unit of a mixed-use building that houses the Northeast Arc's Breaking Grounds coffee shop on Main Street in Peabody Wednesday morning.
The blaze broke out at 7 a.m. inside a residential unit of 65 Main St., which sits next to Littles Lane, Deputy Fire Chief Robbie Benevento said.
“It was a quick knockdown and there was a lot of damage to the units below because of the sprinkler system,” he said.
The fire was contained to that unit, Benevento said. The Red Cross was at the scene to assist the building’s 36 residents, who are all now displaced because of the building's water damage, according to Benevento.
One man was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but that injury was minor, he said.
Main Street remained closed between Foster and Washington streets while firefighters attacked the flames, Peabody police posted on the department’s Facebook page.
Crews were still at the scene investigating where the fire started and the cause of the flames as of 10:30 a.m.
Two employees and two guests were inside of Breaking Grounds when the fire broke out, said Tim Brown, chief innovation and strategy officer for Northeast Arc. The street-level shop is a training ground for people with developmental disabilities to work in the food service industry.
Breaking Grounds sustained extensive water damage and will be closed through at least the week as crews repair the damage. Since there is no power in building, Northeast Arc is currently unsure if there has been any damage to their equipment.
"We're just so grateful for the city of Peabody, the fire department. For responding right away and knocking this fire down before it became worse than it actually was," Brown said. "We're grateful that all of our neighbors who live upstairs who are part of our larger family are safe and secure."
The incident remains under investigation.
