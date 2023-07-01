PEABODY — It’s been over a year since Girl Scout Troop 76125 started their Silver Award project to liven up a well-traveled and scenic spot along Spring Pond in Peabody for butterflies and people alike.
A graffitied water pump building by the pond has been painted over with colorful portraits of butterflies, their life stages, flowers and the important message to save the planet. New boxes of milkweed and other plants that nourish monarch butterflies act as a type of rest stop for the pollinators, and when the girls are there — a frequent sight over the last year — there’s laughter and joy.
“You definitely get to meet a lot of good people in Girl Scouts,” said 13-year-old troop member Sofia Walsh. “Yes, it can be very hard work, but it usually pays off.”
This butterfly waystation, as it’s called, helps provide the region’s endangered monarch butterflies with much needed nutrients so that they may one day thrive again.
The girls needed to come up with a service project that would take at least 50 hours to complete to earn their Silver Award, the second highest service award that Girl Scouts can earn.
It was easy for the troop to hit that mark, since they were at the site for eight or more hours a day sometimes over the last year.
They built new plant boxes at the waystation and laid new bricks in front of the water pump with materials donated from Home Depot, Lowes, Tillie’s Farm and National Lumber. They also painted the new murals on the building themselves after presenting their idea to Mayor Ted Bettencourt.
“We just want people to enjoy it,” said Tira Martin, 15. “It’s here, and it’s not ugly anymore.”
Most of the girls in the troop have been a Girl Scout since kindergarten or first grade, and are led by mothers Betsy Nunes and Ana Walsh.
“As this started to come to life and come together, I could see in every one of their faces that feeling of accomplishment, that feeling of, ‘Wow, look what we did,’” Ana Walsh said.
The troop has done other service projects before this, including building small free libraries, but this is their biggest venture so far.
“I’ve been their troop leader since they were Daisies, and I’ve seen how much they’ve grown, their voices being heard, their ability to compromise, their hard work, their dedication,” Nunes said. “They’ve always been so ambitious.”
Of course, they also sell highly coveted Girl Scout cookies in the winter and spring. The troop’s five members sold about 1,000 boxes last year alone.
“My favorite thing is the activities we get to do once we earn the money from our cookie booths,” said Olivia Carty, 14. “We get to go to cool places, like last year we went to Rocking Horse Ranch and we’ve been to Great Wolf Lodge.”
The troop recently took a trip to New York City, too. It’s experiences like this, and the butterfly waystation, that make them love being Girl Scouts, Ana Walsh said.
“These girls click,” she said. “They’re all very different, they all have something to offer, and that’s the other thing that I noticed during this project. They really just showed their talents as individuals as well as as a group.”
