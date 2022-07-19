PEABODY — A project to enhance Peabody’s Independence Greenway received a $500,000 grant from the state this month, bringing the city one step closer to having an extended bike path.
The recent grant, which was awarded to the city by MassTrails, will go toward the design phases of the two-part project.
The first part of the $10.2 million endeavor would extend the Greenway by 1.3 miles at the Lahey Medical Center trailhead at the Northshore Mall over to the Endicott Street Bridge, and add new crossing signals along the route. It would also create a new trail along Proctor Brook, where the abandoned Boston and Maine Railroad trail currently sits, to connect Northshore Road to Endicott Street.
This section will eventually be a part of the Border to Boston trail, a mixed-use trail that runs through about 20 communities between Boston and New Hampshire, according to the project’s proposal.
The second part would create a new pedestrian bridge over Route 1 that connects Lt. Ross Park to the Lowell Street and Peabody Road trailheads. The steel bridge will begin near the Boston Sports Club on Route 1 and end near the Hallmark building on the other side of the highway.
The extensions will create one continuous Greenway for almost 9 miles between West Peabody and downtown, said Brendan Callahan, a Peabody city planner.
“As the roads become more and more congested, this gives folks a safe place to walk or ride their bikes away from roadways,” Callahan said. “The project will be able to provide safe access throughout the city.”
Construction of the $3.9 million extension between the Lahey Medical Center trailhead and the Endicott Street Bridge is expected to begin in the fall of 2023, while the $6.3 million construction on the Lowell Street connections will start in fall of 2024, Callahan said.
The city anticipates completing the 75% design phase for the mall to Endicott Street connection within the next six months, Callahan said. A public hearing on the design of the Lowell Street connections is expected to be held this fall or winter.
The Greenway already connects to the Danvers Rail Trail, and these new extensions bring Peabody one step closer to linking with other trails around the region, Callahan said.
“(Extending the Greenway) is an important piece of the entire region’s greenway network, like connecting with the East Coast Greenway as well as the Border to Boston trail,” Callahan said, adding that Peabody is currently working to connect with Salem’s greenway network.
“Peabody is a critical connection throughout the entire region’s greenway network,” he added.
The city also contributed $557,659 in community preservation funds to the project’s design work.
“The Peabody CPC has been one of the city’s strongest proponents of this project, and have supported this project since the initiation back in 2002 of the Independence Greenway,” Callahan said.
