PEABODY — The Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Peabody will shut its doors for the last time on Sept. 3.
The shop, located at 58 Rear Pulaski St., sells used furniture and home goods to fund Habitat for Humanity’s construction of affordable homes for those in need.
But due to increasing overhead costs — especially rent — the nonprofit won’t be able to use its revenue to help house local residents if it remains open, said Meegan O’Neil, executive director of Essex County Habitat for Humanity.
“Commercial real estate is really expensive in that region right now, so we weren’t able to find suitable space costs that we could afford,” O’Neil said. “(Closing) is not the decision we wanted to be making, but it is the right decision to make at this point.”
The ReStore at 647 Andover St. in Lawrence will remain open and continue to accept donations from throughout the North Shore and Merrimack Valley. The shop there is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
O’Neil said the nonprofit will be changing its item mix at the Lawrence location slightly in light of the Peabody store’s closure.
“By operating out of one location, we’ll be able to better manage our costs,” O’Neil said. “More of the money that we save through our ReStore will be able to go into building affordable homes.”
The Peabody ReStore will work to sell the rest of its merchandise through various storewide discounts throughout the summer. The store first opened in 2018.
For more information about the ReStores and how to donate, go to www.essexcountyhabitat.org/shop/.
