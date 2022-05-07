PEABODY — A production of “Small Mouth Sounds” by Peabody Veterans Memorial High School’s Stage One Drama Club was named the Regional Winner at the Massachusetts High School Drama Festival last month.
The festival was held on April 2 at Wayland High School. Stage One, the theater club at PVMHS, was one of six competing groups. They took on performing arts students from The Academy at Penguin Hall in Wenham, Quabbin Regional High School, Georgetown High School, Wayland High School and Boston Latin School.
Several Peabody students also received individual awards. Emma Fitzgerald and Eva Joyce earned the Host School Stage Manager’s Award, Adam Cunha and Julia Leite earned Excellence in Sound Design and Operation, Ryn Brierley earned Excellence in Acting, Abrianna Oullette and Maya Yaffe earned Excellence in Lighting Design and Operation and John Howland was awarded Excellence in Music Composition.
“Small Mouth Sounds” is a one-act play about a group of strangers who must find a way to communicate after taking a vow of silence. Stage One Drama Club performed the show under the direction of Stephanie Manning, a theater teacher at PVMHS.
“We want to extend a special thank you to the members of the Peabody Public Schools community who came out on an early Saturday morning to support our student artists,” Manning said. “They continue to work hard and dedicate so much of themselves in order to create high-level, quality theater each year and we couldn’t be more proud!”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Massachusetts High School Drama Festival this year will not go beyond the regional round. In previous years, rounds were held until two schools remained, and went on to represent Massachusetts in the New England Drama Festival.
“Ms. Manning and her crew have done an incredible job adapting and adjusting to the challenges of the pandemic, and this success is just the latest example of their impressive work,” Peabody Superintendent Josh Vadala said. “Performing arts have always been a great source of pride for us in Peabody and this group has really gone above and beyond.”