PEABODY — The Class of 2023 at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School received their diplomas Friday night after an unexpected high school journey.
They made it to graduation day by pivoting through a pandemic, and, fitting to their high school career, worked against an incoming rain storm during Friday’s ceremony.
As commencement speaker and PVMHS Class of 2006 member Jess Sims told the 368 graduates before dark clouds moved in and the wind picked up, embrace the pivots instead of the rigid paths — even when they bring their own challenges.
“One of my least favorite phrases is, ‘I need to get back on track,’” Sims said. “We've all said it. I'm guilty of it as well, but it implies that we've done something wrong, and it implies that there's only one track to get you somewhere.
“Have direction, absolutely,” she continued. “But be open to another path, to the detours, to rerouting because that's where the magic is. It didn't make sense back then. But it absolutely does now.”
Sims became an educator after graduating from PVMHS. She spent six years working at schools in Harlem, Texas, and Lynn, and for Teach for America. Though she loved working with students and had every reason to be happy, something didn’t feel right, she said.
It was a hard decision to leave teaching. But she’s since found her calling as a fitness instructor for Peloton, and has been featured on ESPN, ESPN College Game Day and Good Morning America.
“Try not to get caught up in the ‘shoulds’ and unbending goals, or be fixated on what you thought your life would look like,” Sims said. “Focus on what you love to do, even if it doesn't make sense right now.”
It’s also important to not let your past define you, even though it has contributed to the person you are today, Valedictorian Jessica Richards told her classmates.
“After graduation, when you're meeting someone for the first time, and it's a little bit awkward but you're doing the best you can to be authentic, present information about yourself for yourself and not for others,” Richards said. “No one is going to know what you can or can't do.”
Class essayist Isabella Turco encouraged the new graduates to not let themselves care about what others think about them as they move into their next phase of life. It was one of eight lessons she’s learned over the last four years that she shared in her speech Friday.
Another lesson is to never take your foot off of the gas pedal when working toward a goal, something she learned from her father and city councilor, Jon Turco. She also learned from her friend Ella O’Donnell, a Peabody girl who died from cancer at age 10 in 2016, how important it is to laugh.
“Ella O'Donnell was full of life and laughter … even during her hardest moments, her treatments, and procedures,” Turco said. “Ella never failed to show up to school the next day and have rap battles with me in the recess yard. She always won.
“Class of 2023, be like Ella and remember to laugh,” Turco continued. “Life is precious and you will forever remember the moments that you spend laughing.”
Salutatorian Samuel Oliveri will always remember the laughter he shared with others at PVMHS, he said in his speech.
“When I walked into class every day and shared laughter and jokes, I was blind to the dripping ceilings,” he said. “I was blind to the sweltering heat of the summer, the chilling cold in the winter, and this blindness was all because of you.”
These students were joined on stage alongside school and city officials, as well as co-class Presidents Dante Martiniello and Paul Dominic Drilon, Secretary Jessica Duda and Treasurer Julianne Faye Gabriel.
“I grew so much beyond what I've ever expected since day one,” Drilon said. “That goes to the result of the entirety of everyone I met on this field and over there, in this magnificent, beautiful brown box we call home.”
While streaks of lightning and faint rumbles of thunder started appearing around the middle of handing out diplomas, the rain held out until the last graduate’s name was called. The darkness didn’t dim the bright smiles on graduates' faces as they threw their caps into the air, either.
“I firmly believe that each and every one of us will achieve greatness and make a positive impact on the world,” Martiniello said.
