Peabody High junior Trinity Cabrera wasn’t expecting to put her new first aid skills to the test only a week after learning them — especially when it was a classmate needing help.
But her quick thinking and ability to stay calm helped keep a student having a seizure safe until paramedics arrived. Her heroics were duly recognized with a citation by the Peabody School Committee on May 24, and her teachers and coaches are incredibly proud.
“It’s just amazing to think that a 17-year-old, who just turned 17, could do something so mature and amazing like she did,” said Marcus Vieira, who coaches throwing for Peabody’s track and field team. “I’ve told the story probably a million times already.”
Cabrera was one of 130 students getting ready to go to a meet at Masconomet Regional High School on May 11 when a teammate suddenly crashed to the ground and started seizing inside Peabody High’s gym.
“At first I saw Marcus run. That's when I knew something was wrong,” Cabrera said.
Vieira and another coach stopped at the student’s side as he thrashed. A nearby student yelled that the boy had hit his head, and as Vieira got up to get the athletic trainer for help, Cabrera stepped in.
“Trinity came off my right and goes, ‘Don't worry coach, I got this,’” Vieira said. “I know she has a nursing class and I just believed that she could do it.”
Cabrera throws shot put for the team and is a part of the school’s medical assisting program. As Vieira went to get help, she started timing the seizure, propped the student on his side and supported his head. She also stopped the coaches from putting their fingers in his mouth, an action that is intended to keep someone who is seizing from biting their tongue or cheeks but could actually break their teeth or injure the person helping them.
Students around her were crying as she assisted her teammate. It was a lot to deal with, Cabrera said, but she remained calm.
“It felt good just guiding everyone through staying calm, or just telling them what to do,” she said. “It just felt really good to know what to do and that I can help.”
When paramedics arrived, Cabrera told them what happened and how long the seizure had been going on. The student is now doing well, school officials said.
“Trinity seemed like a seasoned responder knowing exactly how to act. It was amazing," Vieira said.
Shannon Spinosa, an instructor in the medical assistance program at Peabody High, said she is impressed by Cabrera's actions but not surprised.
“She has a big presence in the classroom,” Spinosa said. “She's conscientious. She's caring. She's genuine, and all those qualities you can't teach an individual, so she's already brought those with her."
Spinosa’s students took an EMT course meant for first responders as part of their first aid training. During an emergency simulation in the course, students acted as a 911 operator, patient and, in Cabrera’s case, a medical assistant.
The scenario focused on a victim who hit his head and started seizing. Cabrera gave the victim the same aid as she did in real life a week later.
Cabrera wants to work in a medical lab after high school.
“My mom's a nurse, so I really look up to her and that's how I really joined medical assisting,” she said. “I learned to help people because of her.”
The medical assisting program will undergo major improvements this summer thanks to a $125,000 grant.
Shelving, medical tables and other tools used in the medical field will be added to the program’s classroom, which already contains items such as geriatric suits that make students feel the effects of an elderly body and a $30,000 medical simulation dummy.
As seniors, students in the program intern in physician’s offices for more than 180 hours and sit for a medical assistant certification. They’re able to work in the medical field right out of high school, Spinosa said, and employers often pay their tuition for further schooling.
The program’s success, she continued, goes back to the students who are a part of it.
“Our students often stay after school with us,” Spinosa said. “They're coming in during lunch asking us to feed them all that medical information that we have because they want to be a better health care provider, and Trinity is one of them.”
