Peabody Veterans Memorial High School was one of three big winners at the state’s Drama Fest Finals over the weekend.
The school’s drama club, Stage One, won the top performance award for its production of “Yerma” alongside Weymouth High School’s performance of “I, Chorus” and North Reading High School’s “Beautiful Burnout.”
The three schools beat out 11 other districts at the Massachusetts Educational Theater Guild state finals in Boston, including performances by students at St. John’s Preparatory School, and Hamilton-Wenham Regional, Masconomet Regional and Swampscott high schools.
“Every person in that room loves theater and you can feel that energy as you watch each piece, but also enjoy the time in between where you can communicate with other schools and with other student artists,” said Stephanie Manning, the theater teacher and director at PVMHS.
“Yerma” was written in 1934 and centers around a woman living in rural Spain whose desire for a child pushes her to carry out a despicable act.
“I’m just so incredibly proud of the time and energy and creativity that my students continue to put into their work with each production year after year,” Manning said.
“This play in particular has been incredibly special for us to work on because every student involved was in it for the right reasons: to bring a powerful story and a really important story to life on stage,” she continued.
Peabody High senior Liz Seredkina was awarded the METG Trustees Award for Excellence in Acting at Drama Fest for her performance as the titular character Yerma.
Senior Emil Nasto, playing Yerma’s husband, and junior Isabel Avila, playing her sister, also received Excellence in Acting awards at the competition.
Juniors Ryan Yaffe and Julia Leite were both awarded for Technical Excellence in Sound Design and Operation for their work on the show.
“Given the compelling performances by our actors and the amazing work of our students, designers and technicians, I think that there was a tremendous amount of buy in from our audience and they really wanted to take that journey with us,” Manning said.
