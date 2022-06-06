PEABODY — If there is one word to sum up the Class of 2022 at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, it would be “resilient.”
“You never know what life has in store for you,” Salutatorian Sofia Valencia told her classmates at PVMHS’ graduation Friday evening. “But after everything we’ve been through these past four years, I know that we have the resilience and strength to overcome any hardship that comes our way.”
Valencia is one of the 340 new graduates to come out of PVMHS this spring. Standing at the podium clad in her cap and gown, she reflected on another moment she shared with many of classmates several weeks ago.
They had woken up at 4 a.m. to watch the sunrise and spend one last full day together before leaving high school behind. It was the perfect send off — until the sky lightened into a sea of gray clouds instead of one filled with vibrant colors.
But the class made the best of it, Valencia said. They drove around, blasted music and played foursquare in the parking lot, once again making the best of a less than ideal situation.
“This is similar to how we’ve had to learn and adapt to remote learning, and going back to school with masks on,” Valencia said. “We never thought that we would be spending high school living through a pandemic. Yet here we are standing strong, and finally being able to see each other’s faces.”
Class Essayist John Howland said the last few years taught him two lessons: To roll with the punches, and that you sometimes have to take a leap of faith.
“Sometimes you just need to try something new, and trust yourself to get through it,” Howland said.
Class Co-President Benjamin McKiernan encouraged his fellow graduates to keep kindness in mind as they move forward.
“As you find your way through the real world, my advice to all is to be kind to one another, to help each other, because one of the greatest mistakes we make today is hating one another,” McKiernan said.
Peabody Superintendent Josh Vadala spoke of the new opportunities the Class of 2022 will have as they search for jobs and join the workforce. He said some of them will have jobs 10 years from now that don’t currently exist, just as industries like Blockchain and telemedicine did not exist a decade ago.
He urged the graduates to keep an open mind as they discover a bigger, changing world.
“Remember that flexibility that you’ve had over the past four years, and that you’ve continued to exceed our expectations,” Vadala said. “Adapt and be flexible as you move into the industries beyond high school.”
During his speech, Vadala also recognized Joseph Raymond, a graduate who had perfect attendance from pre-K all the way through his senior year of high school.
Raymond received a special certificate with his diploma to honor the achievement.
“What an incredible accomplishment,’ Vadala said.
Valedictorian Benjamin Altfeld spoke of his own accomplishment of ranking number one in his class — and how much he once struggled with his grades.
Altfeld started attending Peabody Public Schools when he was in eighth grade. He struggled in math and had mediocre grades, and had to spend extra time studying after school just to keep up in class.
Through hard work, Altfeld said his marks started to improve.
“It’s up to us to persevere and keep the motivation within ourselves to stick to and work toward our goals,” Altfeld said. “As we move forward today, don’t let your beginnings define your ends.”
