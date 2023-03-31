PEABODY — The Peabody Historical Society is celebrating a recent $46,000 grant and looking for new additions to its board of directors as it revs up for a busy season of preserving Peabody’s past.
The Society received the grant from the Mass Cultural Council in February to make up for lost administrative and operational costs during the pandemic, said Nora Bigelow, the Society’s curator.
Her team is also looking for new volunteer board members with experience in finance or business, she said.
“We’re looking at the board in a strategic way,” Bigelow said. “What kind of skills don’t we have on the board right now that could really help us plan for the future? We have so many folks that just love history on the board and that’s valuable, but there’s another piece we need to balance.”
The pandemic shuttered the Society’s museum for a year and made its staff dip into reserve funds to keep their jobs and the organization afloat at the time, Bigelow said. It also made the Society more inventive in how it interacts with the community and Peabody’s history.
The Society hosted online programming during the shutdown and continues to send out a by-weekly email newsletter it started that features postcards with historical scenes of Peabody and interesting stories of the city, like how Peabody is the birthplace of Elmer’s Glue, in addition to upcoming events.
On April 15, the Society will host an open house to showcase the West Peabody Speedway that ran from the 1940s to the 1960s. Never before-seen films of its races will also be projected onto the Smith Barn on Felton Street.
Patriot’s Day ceremonies honoring the area’s fallen soldiers of the Battle of Lexington will take place on April 17 at local burial grounds and the city’s Lexington Monument.
The Society’s annual membership dinner will be held for its 250 members on May 17 this year, Bigelow added.
She encourages people to join so that they can attend programs for free, access the Society’s postcard collection and get special previews of exhibits, among other benefits.
“We’re really proud of what we do in showcasing Peabody’s history,” Bigelow said. “It just makes people look at the place that they live a little bit differently and with maybe a little bit more pride. That’s just really the best part of what we do.”
For more information on the Peabody Historical Society, visit https://peabodyhistorical.org/.
