PEABODY — The Peabody police will conduct their third annual Holiday Parade for the city’s schoolchildren Thursday morning starting at 9:15 a.m.
The parade will start on Lynn Street and pass the Brown School at approximately 9:15 a.m.
It will continue on to the South School, then to the Welch School, then the Carroll School, St. John’s School, the Center School, and then the Peabody YMCA on Lynnfield Street.
From there it will pass the McCarthy School, the West School and then, finally, the Burke School.
A rain date is scheduled for Dec. 22.
