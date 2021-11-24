PEABODY — The city of Peabody and Peabody Main Streets will host the return of the annual Holiday Stroll and Tree Lighting on Saturday, Nov. 27, from 1 to 5 p.m.
People are invited to shop at downtown businesses during the event, which is being held on Small Business Saturday. The day will be capped by a sing-along and the lighting of the Christmas tree at City Hall with Santa Claus and Mayor Ted Bettencourt.
Bettencourt called the event “a great Peabody tradition and a perfect way to support our Main Streets business community on Small Business Saturday.”
Other activities scheduled for the Holiday Stroll and Tree Lighting include:
- Story Time with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., as well as a snowman selfie station, at the Peabody Institute Library.
- Open house and Jaws of Life demonstration at 2 p.m. at the Peabody Fire Station.
- DJ Carol, Peabody Main Streets and other community groups, including Peabody Kiwanis, Rotary Club and Peabody YMCA, with fun and giveaways at the Courthouse Plaza.
- Holiday wreath sale to benefit Peabody Boy Scout Troop #59 at the Sports Collectibles Plaza.
- Red Cross blood drive at the Knights of Columbus Hall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Go to redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
- Green Screen Holiday Photo Fun at Peabody TV (81 Main St.).
- Christmas Carol Sing-Along & Tree Lighting with Santa Claus and Mayor Bettencourt at City Hall.
For more information, visit the Peabody Main Streets website at LivePeabody.com and their Facebook page, as well as the city of Peabody Facebook page.