Peabody homeowners will pay, on average, $219 more on their property tax bills next year, following the adoption of new tax rates by the City Council Tuesday night.
The council, during its annual tax classification hearing, agreed to set the residential rate at $9.52 per $1,000 of value, while commercial and industrial properties will be taxed at $19.67 per $1,000 for fiscal year 2023. This shifts the classification factor to 1.75, the maximum that could have been approved. The council voted 10-0, with Anne Manning-Martin absent for Tuesday night’s special meeting.
While homeowners will see an average tax increase of approximately 4.5%, commercial and industrial property owners will see an average decrease of $1,261 (close to 4%) on their bills, City Auditor Mike Gringas said during the meeting.
Since 2018, the city has seen its average residential property values jump from $361,300 to $527,200 — a 46% increase, Gringas said.
From last year alone, single-family home values in Peabody are up 11.7%, condominiums are up 7.4%, and two and three-family homes 9.7%, Mayor Ted Bettencourt said at the meeting, adding that this is “explosive growth” that is “unprecedented” in the city’s history.
The city’s overall property value comes in this year at an all-time high of $10.2 billion, he said. Total residential values increased by about $839 million from fiscal 2022 to 2023, according to city officials.
“A lot of this growth is attributable to strong market conditions nationwide,” Bettencourt said at the meeting. “However, without question, much of Peabody’s success is directly attributable to the work we have done together to make Peabody an even more desirable place to live.”
While commercial property values haven’t increased as much as residential ones over the last few years in Peabody, there are some promising trends in the sector, he said.
“Despite the many challenges faced by our business community the past few years, I can report that our commercial values have increased this year 3.48%, which is significantly higher than our spring projections,” Bettencourt said.
The city will also be less dependent on ARPA funds moving forward. It used $4.58 million of this federally-granted money last year, will have used about $2.5 million this year and is projected to use $1.5 million next year, Bettencourt said.
Ward 1 Councilor Craig Welton said that while he was in favor of the 1.75 tax factor, he suggested the city look at other nearby communities that are closer to a 1.0 factor to see how they fare in attracting businesses.
“I’m not advocating that we increase residential taxes, but… I’m thinking we should spend some time looking at this because I would be a little cautious that we might be losing some of our large contributors in the future moving to more competitive cities that have a lower CIP Factor,” Welton said at the meeting.
