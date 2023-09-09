PEABODY — This year's International Festival, Peabody's annual signature event, has been canceled due to threat of severe thunderstorms throughout the day on Sunday.
Mayor Ted Bettencourt announced the news in a statement Saturday evening, calling it a "very difficult decision" to cancel the festival.
"Although a little rain never hurt anyone and we could certainly handle that, there is a possibility of strong thunderstorms with heavy downpours throughout the afternoon hours. This creates a significant public safety hazard, particularly given the size of the event and the number of electrical power sources needed for cooking equipment and musical entertainment on Main Street," Bettencourt said.
He said the cancellation was even more disappointing because the calendar didn't allow for a rain date for the festival. Instead, the mayor said, the Festival Committee is already starting to work on next year's celebration, which will be the "biggest and best" International Festival yet.
"I am sorry to share this disappointing news and I hope everyone can understand my decision," Bettencourt said.
Not to be deterred, the United Polish Organization will still be selling food Sunday afternoon at Saint Michaels Hall, according to a post on the festival Facebook page. From 1:30 to 5 p.m., stop down for golabki, kapusta, kielbasa and paczki at 15 Endicott St.