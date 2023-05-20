PEABODY — The city’s annual International Festival will return to downtown Peabody on Sunday, Sept. 10.
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., locals and visitors alike can enjoy cultural food and festivities to celebrate Peabody’s diversity and the spirit of coming together.
“The International Festival is Peabody’s signature community event and the biggest party on the North Shore,” Mayor Ted Bettencourt said in a statement from the city. “It is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our ethnic and cultural diversity through food, art and entertainment.”
The free festival will once again be sponsored by North Shore Bank and, per tradition, feature North Shore artists.
Artwork will be on display at the Galleria Tent on Foster Street, where the Creative Collective will also host the Artisan Market and its many small businesses that sell goods from cultures across the world.
Two stages will host continuous live entertainment at each end of the main festival along Main Street.
Families can find kid-friendly music, arts and crafts, moon bounces, a magician, dancing demonstrations and much more at the Kid’s Corner at the East End Veteran’s Memorial Park on Walnut Street during the day.
The Progeria International Race for Research will be held at the Leather City Common on Lowell Street at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, to kick off the festival. Participants can register for a 5K road race and a 2-mile fun run/walk on site the day of the event.
“This fun-filled morning includes awards and refreshments for all,” the city’s statement said. “Put your happy feet on and join us for the biggest and best road race in the city.”
For vendor applications, sponsorship opportunities and other information about the International Festival, visit ifestpeabody.com.
