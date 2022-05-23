PEABODY — The Peabody International Festival will return this fall for the first time in two years.
The festival is a celebration of diversity that has brought together Peabody residents and others from across the North Shore through food, art and music since 1984. It will return to downtown Peabody on Sept. 11. Like many other events that draw thousands of people, the festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“(The festival) really represents the heart and soul of our community, what we stand for in our city — our diversity and our different cultures — and celebrating all of that,” Mayor Ted Bettencourt said. “We needed to bring that spirit back to our city. More than ever, we need these wonderful events that bring our community together.”
More than 65 food booths featuring cultural cuisine will line Main Street, Wallis Street and Foster Street during the day-long celebration, according to the festival’s website. A galleria on Wallis Street will also showcase paintings and photography from 35 local artists.
Attendees can listen to live music throughout the day and stop for a drink at the festival’s beer garden. A kids corner will host a hula hoop contest, watermelon race, egg toss, character shows, face paintings and other activities during the festival.
Bettencourt said there will be an “upbeat, positive attitude” that visitors can enjoy, along with several small surprises.
“The essence of the International Festival always stays the same, but we always like to try to add some new twists and some new wrinkles, so there’ll be some small surprises this year, like we try to do every year,” he said.
The festival will have COVID-19 precautions that Bettencourt said would be minor. These precautions will be determined closer to the event, he added.
“We just felt that we need to be prepared,” Bettencourt said.
Since the festival will be held on Sept. 11, city officials will use part of the event’s ceremony to honor those lost during the 2001 terrorist attacks, Bettencourt said.
The festival’s rain date is scheduled for Sept. 18.
“I really want the day to be a celebration of the artists of our city, what makes us special, the food, the dancing, the entertainment, but just really being together,” Bettencourt said.
For more information about the festival, visit https://ifestpeabody.com/ .
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.