PEABODY — The Kiwanis Club of Peabody donated $1,000 to help victims of domestic violence this holiday season.
The club made the donation to Healing Abuse Working for Change (HAWC), an organization that provides services like emergency family shelter and legal advocacy to these victims in 23 cities and towns around the North Shore.
“They’re servicing 90 families, and you really don’t know, as an outsider, what they need,” said Kiwanis member Arthur Berardino. “We felt that it would be best to give them a monetary donation that way they could spend it on food, gifts for the kids, clothing — whatever they felt the need was.”
Kiwanis International has fought disease and poverty, and created opportunities for children around the world, for over a century. The Peabody chapter has also supported Haven from Hunger, YMCA reading programs and other children-based programs and services this holiday season.
But HAWC’s mission stood out to the organization, Berardino said.
“Our mission statement is about serving the children of the world, so this organization checks all the boxes,” he said. “It’s about family, it’s about children, it’s about mental health and displacement. It’s all the things that Kiwanis as a whole is about.”
Visit www.hawcdv.org to learn more about or support HAWC, located at 27 Congress St. in Salem. If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse, call HAWK’s 24-hour hotline at 800-547-1649.
For more information about joining or supporting the Kiwanis Club of Peabody, call or text President Rachel Hoffman at 781-608-0682.
