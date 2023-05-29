PEABODY — Ellasandra O’Neil was close to dropping out of high school her junior year.
She didn’t feel accepted by her classmates at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School. She struggled with the death of her stepfather and couldn’t find it in her to care about her classes. When her guidance counselor suggested she join Simon Youth Peabody Learning Academy, she definitely wasn’t excited by the idea.
That’s changed, she told a crowd of her teachers and loved ones at the academy’s graduation Friday at the Northshore Mall. Not only did she walk across the stage to get her diploma, she also received a $3,500 scholarship from Simon Youth Foundation that she’ll put toward getting her degree in early childhood education at North Shore Community College.
“PLA showed me lots of respect and that’s something I will always cherish,” O’Neil said after receiving her diploma. “This is the type of school I wish everyone could get to experience.”
O’Neil graduated alongside 18 other students who have found a unique support system at the Peabody Learning Academy, which provides Peabody Public Schools students in grades 9 through 12 an alternative setting for their high school education at the Northshore Mall.
Friday’s other graduates were Laura Benedito, Dianaliz Castrodad, Axcel Cuevas, Kyleigh Daniels, Gabrielle Da Silva, Renata Feitosa, Christian Fequiere, Apsor Fineberg, Hayden Gallo, Kayla Hennessey, Ramata Kaba, Layara Mariano, Rachel Monges, Mason Petitto, Lori Sackor, James Straticos, Rosalee Soares and Tatyana Ward.
The program’s graduation usually features speakers who are radio hosts, Super Bowl winners, politicians or local celebrities. While they always share valuable insight from their life stories, they don’t necessarily know the stories of these students.
That’s why Seith Bedard, an assistant principal at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School and the academy’s former director, choked up while giving this year’s keynote address.
“They didn’t know the anxiety some of you felt each day trying to fit in at a school of 1,500 students,” he said. “They didn’t know the feeling of living in a homeless shelter. They didn’t know the pain of losing a parent, or in some cases, both parents and even siblings.
“Those speakers never showed up at your front door on the days you didn’t feel like going to school, nor did they sit down and tell you the hard truths that sometimes you really needed to hear,” he continued.
Everyone has a story, Bedard said. Some people are defined by them, while others define them as these graduates have done.
“The feeling that you have right now, this is called success,” Bedard said. “My advice to you whenever you feel like not showing up to school, work, the next time you ever doubt yourself … I want you to think of this moment. Think of the way you feel right now.”
Some students thanked their teachers and family members at the podium once they received their diplomas.
“As I look back on the last year or so, I’m showered with a sense of gratitude for the opportunity of getting to attend this program,” Renata Feitosa said. “The PLA in a large capacity restored my faith in my learning abilities and my will to persist.”
Lori Sackor was awarded Student of the Year at the ceremony and received a special set of coins minted in the year she was born, 2005. Layara Mariano was also honored for becoming the first Peabody Youth Academy student to receive a Seal of Biliteracy in a language other than English, which will appear on her transcript for the rest of her life.
They join a network of more than 26,000 students who have graduated from similar Simon Learning Academies across the country over the last 25 years.
Northshore Mall General Manager Mark Whiting will soon retire after spending 27 years in the role. During Friday’s ceremony, he called this program the proudest achievement of his career.
He gave students special frames for their diplomas that contained copies of Robert Frost’s poem, “The Road Not Taken.”
“Two roads diverged in a wood, and I, like you, took the one less traveled by, and that has made all the difference,” Whiting said. “Congratulations.”
