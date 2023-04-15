PEABODY — The city’s rich leather tanning history will be on full display during the grand-reopening of the Peabody Leatherworkers Museum on May 6.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., city officials, local historians and members of the leather industry will gather with the public at the museum’s 205 Washington St. site next to the George Peabody House.
It will be a day of celebrating the past, present and future of the industry’s influence, said Richard St. Pierre, vice president of the Peabody Historical Society and director of the museum.
“We’re hoping that this will launch a renaissance of interest in leather,” St. Pierre said. “Even though it’s (leather) not in Peabody anymore, it is still a very vital, important part of the American economy, as well as the world economy.”
The museum first opened in 2001 and was temporarily converted into the CuriousCity Children’s Museum in 2019 as a pop-up test run of what has now become the North Shore Children’s Museum on Main Street.
The pandemic delayed the museum’s return to its space. But leather industry artifacts and the stories they carry are now back on display and ready for the public’s return.
“This is a story we need to share with the kids,” St. Pierre said. “Not only the great part, but also the demise of it and why it happened.”
The first tanneries opened on Peabody’s land back in the 1600s. It wasn’t until the Industrial Revolution of the 1800s that Peabody became known far and wide for its tanneries — largely thanks to Arthur C. Lawrence, who opened the A.C. Lawrence Leather Company in Peabody in 1894 and was the first to combine leather production and marketing in the same company.
Peabody went from having 104 tanneries that employed over 1,000 people in 1960 to just one company, Travel Leather, which has about 40 employees today. The industry dwindled due to union disputes and a crackdown on pollution in the late 20th century, St. Pierre said.
On display at the museum are dozens of photographs and paintings of the city’s tannery workers, as are old leather-making equipment, advertisements and leather products.
Weather permitting, the museum will showcase some of its exhibits on its lawn during the May 6 celebration, which will also have refreshments and speeches by Mayor Ted Bettencourt and former Mayor Michael Bonfanti, president of the Peabody Historical Society.
The event is family-friendly and also kicks off the start of a new curriculum for fifth-graders in the city. Students from each of Peabody’s elementary schools will visit the museum on field trips during the year to learn about leather making and Peabody’s history.
The museum’s advisory board includes former tannery workers who hope to start a new speaker series and make the museum a research center for students who are learning to work with leather or are looking into the industry’s history, St. Pierre said.
“This isn’t something we want the kids to forget,” he said. “We want them to see what Peabody was. We don’t expect it to bring it back to the way it was, but we can at least celebrate it.”
The event’s rain date is set for May 13. For more information about the museum, visit https://peabodymuseums.com/.
