PEABODY — The indoor mask mandate is no more.
The Peabody Board of Health voted unanimously Friday morning to end the mandate requiring masks in all indoor public areas, effective immediately. The city is the latest North Shore community to end its local mandate, following similar decisions in Salem and Danvers earlier this week.
"We've seen a significant decline in lots of our most important metrics over the past few weeks," said Peabody health director Sharon Cameron. "Two weeks ago, our incident rate was 176 new cases per day on average, and as of yesterday, our average incident rate is less than half that — 54 new cases a day."
But the vote also came with a warning and an asterisk. Compared to its neighbors, Peabody was hit quite hard by the pandemic so far, with close to double the percentage of cases ending in death compared to the state. With 2.6% of cases ending in death (and 1.5% across the state), Peabody more than doubled that seen in Salem (1.1%), Marblehead and Lynn (1%), and Swampscott (0.8%).
"It's really important for us to remember that we have a particularly vulnerable population here in Peabody," Cameron said. "A significant portion of our population is over 65, and it's really important that we continue to put out the public health messaging that when you're indoors in crowded settings where people aren't vaccinated, we should be advising them to follow the CDC guidance to wear masks."
Kristen Liwanag, a Peabody resident and Registered Nurse, lobbied that the mandate be taken down.
"There's a lot of evidence coming out saying one-way masking does work," Liwanag said. "It's always been the way we do it in the hospital. If people are immunocompromised, we have them wear a mask. We don't have everyone around them masking, because the mask does protect them."
The vote Friday does not affect public schools, but previously, the Peabody School Committee on Tuesday took a vote to make masks optional as of Feb. 28 if state education authorities lifted the requirements for masking in schools. Gov. Charlie Baker, on Wednesday, announced that the state would let that requirement expire at the end of the month.
In Danvers and other communities, parents received an online survey this week to weigh in on whether their district should continue requiring masks in school or not. The Danvers School Committee plans to discuss the issue Monday night.
As you now know, the State and Massachusetts DESE made the decision to not renew the state mask mandate for schools after it expires on February 28, 2022.
At Monday's School Committee meeting, there will be a discussion and vote on the expiration of the mask mandate. We are collecting information from families to help inform the School Committee's discussion and look forward to receiving your feedback through this brief survey.
The meeting was noted, by those in attendance, for its politeness, and was held just an hour before Salem city officials released a statement Friday that condemned threats and harassment — often antisemitic — targeting their city's Board of Health and health department staff in recent weeks. Salem's Board of Health meeting held earlier in the week also heard heated remarks about COVID measures.
Peabody's meeting opened with Mayor Ted Bettencourt, who summarized the range of input the city has received internally.
"There's been a great deal of information that's been presented to us, from doctors, from hospitals, from citizens... different reports and everything, very diverse opinions," Bettencourt said. "We're always trying to do the right thing and figure things out."
Public comment also touched on the calmness of Peabody's meeting.
"As a resident of Peabody, I'm very proud of the comments that are being made here and the work you've done to put this meeting together," said resident Joe Riley. "I work in Salem, participated the other night in their Board of Health meeting, and suffice it to say, the civility of this meeting and its tone and tenor is quite different, if anybody had that experience the other night."