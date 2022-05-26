PEABODY — Residents can resume regular outdoor watering activities, following a temporary ban that was enacted by the city last week.
Mayor Ted Bettencourt, in a notice to residents, said he had good news Wednesday afternoon: He was lifting the ban because the Winona Water Treatment Plant was approved for operation by the state Department of Environmental Protection and was back online.
Bettencourt initially issued a temporary ban on outdoor water usage on May 16, as the city waited for state authorities to sign off on bringing one of its two water treatment plants back online.
The ban had also followed a period of heavy water usage attributed to the preceding period of warm weather. Although the city’s water tanks often fill rapidly, Bettencourt informed residents the city could only utilize one of its water treatment plants at the time. And in light of that, he explained, water storage tanks remained low, which affects water pressure to people's homes, as well as possibly jeopardizing emergency response for a fire.
Peabody’s Winona Water Treatment Plant on Butternut Avenue was recently rebuilt as part of an infrastructure upgrade. The $20 million project was completed on time, but the plant was still awaiting authorization by the DEP.
The Winona plant project was a major piece of a series of water infrastructure projects that totaled about $36 million and included new water lines connecting the Coolidge Avenue treatment plant in South Peabody to homes and businesses in West Peabody, and a new water booster pump near the high school in the woods off Baldwin Street.