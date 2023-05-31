PEABODY — Liquor store owner Arthur Hiou didn’t follow his calling for the stage until the second act of his life. Now 57, he’s got a list of credits that keep on growing.
The lifelong Peabody resident and owner of A&L Liquors on Foster Street starred in “Hunting Whitey” at the Wilbur Theatre in Boston earlier this month alongside “Yellowstone” actor Neal McDonough. He played FBI agent Scott Gariolla, who tracked down McDonough’s character of Whitey Bulger in the real-life capture of the mobster in Santa Monica, California in 2011.
But his acting chops aren’t just cut out for the theater. He’s been in more movies and commercials as background characters or principal roles than he can remember offhand, all thanks to his classic Boston accent and hard work at his craft.
Hiou was picked by Ben Affleck to appear with him in a Dunkin’ commercial that was released this winter alongside Affleck’s popular Super Bowl ad for the brand. He had the right look, Hiou said, and it didn’t hurt that he was wearing a scally cap in his audition.
“I’m not the star of the commercial. Ben Affleck is, you know, but I am in it, and I was there for a reason, which is quite an honor,” Hiou said.
He played bank manager Jesse Goldberg in the 2021 Netflix film “I Care Alot” starring Rosamund Pike and Peter Dinklage, and was a telephone repairman in a scene with Keira Knightley in “Boston Strangler,” though the scene was cut just a few days before its premiere this winter. He was an NFL referee in a Verizon commercial, acted alongside Jason Tatum in a Gatorade commercial and has appeared in many other TV ads over the years.
He also gave pointers to Johnny Depp on how to copy his Boston accent while the British actor played Whitey Bulger in 2014’s “Black Mass.”
Hiou worked as an extra on the film for nearly 30 days. His 1978 Buick LeSabre four-door custom was also used in scenes like one filmed on Revere Beach — a site that’s usually a far cry from the scene’s setting of Miami Beach when movie magic isn’t involved.
Hiou was standing by his 1978 Buick on the set when he was called over to a group of people. It took him a moment to recognize the pale man with slicked-back hair as Depp in costume.
“I’d seen him around the set sometimes, but hadn’t talked to him,” Hiou said. “He told me, ‘You’ve got a good look, man,’ and that he loved my accent.”
It “was a thrill” for Hiou to give Depp advice on his role, let alone chat with him at all, he said.
“I’ve learned a lot about etiquette, talking to people and just being kind to everyone around you on sets,” Hiou said. “That’s how you do things in life in anything that you do.”
Hiou started his acting career long before he found steady work in it. He was always the class clown as a kid and starred in a school play in elementary school.
“I wasn’t really afraid or nervous in front of people at a young age or on stage, but in person, I was a little reserved and shy, so being on stage helped me get out of that,” he said.
He joined a band in junior high and went on to play baseball and football, but his athletic career ended when he broke two vertebrae in high school.
After graduating from Peabody Veterans Memorial High School in 1984, he majored in communications and speech at Suffolk University in Boston. He found his passion for acting by starring in student films and working for the school’s radio station, and got his first gig as a background actor when the show “Spenser: For Hire” was filming at Boston University.
He took a break after that to get married to his wife Stacy, who he met in high school, and raise their two sons Nicholas and Jason. He became a youth football coach and bought his family’s liquor store. It wasn’t until 15 years ago that he decided to pursue acting seriously.
“I always encourage people that whatever they do, do it to the best of your ability,” he said. “Be kind and you’ll move forward, and don’t be afraid to just do what it is you think is right. Just be a good person. It’s helped me get there.”
