PEABODY — Looking for some extra cash? You might have some sitting in Peabody’s city treasury.
That’s the case for just over 700 people and businesses who have a combined $69,000 in unclaimed property that the city is looking to give back.
“I recommend that all Peabody residents and business owners check the unclaimed property list at the city’s website, www.peabody-ma.gov,” Mayor Ted Bettencourt said in a statement. “I am committed to returning these funds to their rightful owners and we have streamlined the process to make it as simple and convenient as possible.”
A claim form for those who are on the unclaimed property list can be found at https://tinyurl.com/peabodyclaimform. Each form must have a valid signature and mailing address for the city to process it.
These forms must be mailed to and received by the city’s treasury office by Jan. 1. Checks may take up to eight weeks to process.
For more information, call City Treasurer Dianne Full at 978-538-5760.