PEABODY — A Peabody Republican who placed second in a five-way race for the Massachusetts House in 2020 is now setting his sights on Congress.
Robert May Jr. announced his candidacy in a press release last week, and immediately went on the offense against incumbent Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, accusing Moulton of being “more interested in delusions of running for president than in representing constituents.”
But Moulton’s not the only Democrat May takes issue with, suggesting that his West Peabody neighborhood was intentionally moved to a different Massachusetts House district in last year’s redistricting after his loss to Sally Kerans by 2,372 votes.
May said in his campaign announcement that he is also running because Democrats are running rough-shod over American values.
On his website, May goes further, saying that he’s trying to prevent the United States from “Totalitarian One-Party Rule,” and cites issues including “critical race theory, vaccine and mask mandates,” “random” school closings during the pandemic, and “addressing gender dysphoria at earlier and earlier ages.”
“Americans are intrinsically independent and the Democrats’ efforts to seize control over what we say, what we do, and how our children are educated are causing serious harm,” May said.
He also takes issue with how the Biden administration is handling the economy and energy issues.
May, 60, a mechanical engineer who also holds an MBA in finance, owns Newburyport-based Techsource Thermal Solutions. His Federal Election Committee filing lists the Graf Road office park condo where the firm is located as his campaign’s address.
He is married and the father of four children.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis