PEABODY — A 39-year-old Peabody man was arraigned on charges that include attempted murder and arson, following a fire late Tuesday night in his apartment that his girlfriend said was an attempt to kill her, according to authorities.
Edi Diazabakana, of 85 Lowell St., was arraigned in Peabody District Court Wednesday afternoon on charges of arson, attempted murder, domestic assault and battery on a household member and kidnapping. He pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail ahead of a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Aug. 16.
The court also granted a no-contact order between Diazabakana and the victim, who he has been in a relationship with for three years and lived with since October, according to the police report.
Peabody police said in a press statement they responded to 85 Lowell St. about 11 p.m. Tuesday for an audible fire alarm.
Officer Joseph Lavoie, the first official to arrive at the scene, said a female was yelling for help outside of the apartment when he pulled up to the building.
The woman told Lavoie her daughter was trapped inside the burning dwelling, and the daughter’s boyfriend had started the fire to “kill them both,” according to the police report.
Lavoie found the woman’s daughter naked in the building’s lobby. She told him her boyfriend came into the apartment’s bedroom, intentionally lit a fire on the bed while she was sleeping and said he was going to kill her and himself, the report indicated.
The boyfriend, later identified as Diazabakana, entered the building’s stairwell being doused with water by the sprinkler system and put his hands up upon seeing Lavoie, telling the officer he was involved in the incident, the report said.
After securing Diazabakana in a police cruiser, Lavoie re-entered the building to make sure no residents were still inside and entered the burning apartment.
“I observed a small fire still lit on a bed in the second bedroom which appeared like a smoldering campfire,” Lavoie reported. “There was a heavy smell of gasoline and smoke in the apartment.”
Diazabakana’s girlfriend and her mother had significant burns to their lower leg areas, the report indicates.
The victim told Lavoie she had broken up with Diazabakana earlier that evening and he “had not taken the news well and was upset with her.”
Diazabakana left the apartment and returned later with a gas can, which he allegedly used to light the fire, according to the report.
A fight broke out between the couple during the incident, and Diazabakana allegedly struck his now-ex girlfriend in the face with his hands multiple times, giving her a bloody nose.
The victim also tried to flee the home while the fire was burning, but Diazabakana allegedly physically kept her from leaving and told her “they were both going to die there together,” the report said.
The Fire Department extinguished the fire and deemed the building unsafe for its 20 residents. Firefighters also found a red 5-gallon gas can by the front door and a blow torch in the bedroom of the charred apartment.
The origin and cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Police Department, Fire Department, the state police and fire marshals.
The Red Cross is assisting residents who were displaced by the fire.
Later Wednesday morning, the Fire Department was performing an assessment of the damage done to multiple units to get an idea of the cost and timeline for repairs, according to the property manager.
Diazabakana’s sisters, Sola and Nkasa Diazabakana, attended the arraignment Wednesday to support their brother, who “is a total gentleman,” they said outside of the courtroom.
“My brother would never do what they are accusing him of,” Nkasa Diazabakana said. “He is somebody who always works hard. He doesn’t have any criminal record, he has his own businesses. It’s just disgusting.”
His sisters said he is a good father to his two children and kind to all his nieces and nephews, and their family worked hard to immigrate to the U.S. from Africa.
“I don’t believe, Edi, knowing the law, would come here just to do this,” Sola Diazabakana said. “It’s unbelievable.”
They said they didn’t know his girlfriend well.
“You can look on Facebook to see the way he is with his family, the way he is with us,” Sola Diazabakana said. “Even with us, his older sisters, sometimes [when] we’re in disagreement, he never raises his voice.”
“My heart is broken,” she continued. “I don’t see him doing it.”
