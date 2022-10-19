PEABODY — A Peabody man was arrested early Wednesday on drug charges following a month-long investigation, police said.
Philip Dipaolo, 40, of 42 Pine St., was held overnight on a warrant related to domestic abuse and drug possession, and on new charges of possession with intent to distribute class B, class C and class E controlled drugs as well as driving after license suspension.
He was arrested at 12:12 a.m.
He was expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in Peabody District Court.
The investigation by Peabody police started in September after officers went to a call about an overdose at a private home.
Information obtained by the patrol officers during that call was turned over to the detective unit for a follow-up investigation, police said.