Drugs and cash seized early Wednesday during arrest of Philip Dipaolo.

PEABODY — A Peabody man was arrested early Wednesday on drug charges following a month-long investigation, police said. 

Philip Dipaolo, 40, of 42 Pine St., was held overnight on a warrant related to domestic abuse and drug possession, and on new charges of possession with intent to distribute class B, class C and class E controlled drugs as well as driving after license suspension. 

He was arrested at 12:12 a.m. 

He was expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in Peabody District Court. 

The investigation by Peabody police started in September after officers went to a call about an overdose at a private home. 

Information obtained by the patrol officers during that call was turned over to the detective unit for a follow-up investigation, police said. 

