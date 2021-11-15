DANVERS — A Peabody man who was recently released from prison is facing the possibility of going back, after police say he sent a text message threatening to kill a Danvers man unless he was paid $1,000.
Richard Brown, 42, of 8 Tammie Lane, Peabody, pleaded not guilty to one count each of extortion by threat of injury and threats to commit a crime at his arraignment Monday in Salem District Court.
Brown was arrested Saturday morning on a warrant. He remains free on $5,000 bail posted later Saturday.
On Friday, a Danvers man called police to report that he'd had lunch with an old friend and another man earlier in the day, but the men had gotten into an argument over an old debt, a prosecutor said at Brown's arraignment.
Later, the man said he received a text message from the other man, demanding $1,000 or "he would have him killed," the prosecutor told the judge.
The victim knew the man's phone number, first name, the type of vehicle he drove — and that he'd recently been released from prison.
That was enough information to lead police to Brown, who recently completed a two-year mandatory minimum prison term for cocaine trafficking, and is now on probation for firearms charges in the same case, which originated in Lynn.
Brown was warned to stay away from the alleged target of the threat while the case is pending.
He is also facing the possibility of his probation being revoked in the earlier case.