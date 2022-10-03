A Peabody man is one of several victims hospitalized with serious injuries after the SUV he was riding in rolled over multiple times on I-95 in Foxborough early Sunday morning.
State police, in an update Monday morning, announced that one victim — Henry Augustin, 23, of Somerville — had died from his injuries after. being transported to Boston Medical Center.
The other victims were listed as a 23-year-old Peabody man transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton; two Everett men, 28 and 23, who were also taken to Boston Medical Center along with another 23-year-old Somerville man; and a 22-year-old Tewksbury man who is believed to be the driver. He was taken to Mass. General Hospital. All were listed as having serious injuries.
According to state police, the six men were riding together in a 2009 Ford Expedition when it rolled over multiple times on the northbound side of the highway, north of Exit 13, just after 3:20 a.m. All six were ejected from the vehicle.
The group was returning from a Providence nightclub when the driver lost control of the vehicle for reasons still under investigation, police said. The investigation is being conducted by the detective unit and troopers from the State Police-Foxboro Barracks, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Norfolk County.
No further information was released at this time.