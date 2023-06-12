BOSTON — A Peabody man was sentenced last week in federal court in Boston for trafficking in fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, according to federal authorities.
Donald Ruby, 55, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Angel Kelley to 27 months in prison and two years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced. Ruby was also ordered to forfeit $28,110, which was previously seized during a search of his Peabody apartment. On Jan. 13, Ruby pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance involving 40 grams or more of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine, authorities said.
Ruby was arrested in May 2022 after he had distributed fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine in a number of separate controlled purchases at his home. A subsequent search of Ruby’s residence in Peabody resulted in the seizure of 85 grams of fentanyl disguised as counterfeit oxycodone pills, 132 grams of methamphetamine disguised as counterfeit Adderall pills and 85.3 grams of powder cocaine. It was later revealed that Ruby had been trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine for a decade, authorities said.
Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy and Brian Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Field Division, made the announcement June 8. Peabody police assisted in the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Tobin of Levy’s Major Crimes Unit prosecuted the case.