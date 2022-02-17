PEABODY — A Peabody man rescued from his burning Ellsworth Road home last week has died from his injuries, officials announced Thursday.
The man, whose name was not released by officials pending notification of family members, was rescued by Peabody police and a neighbor. He had been at Brigham and Women's Hospital in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries Wednesday night.
A family friend has identified the victim in a GoFundMe campaign being shared on social media as Eddie Brooks.
The announcement of his passing came in a joint statement from Peabody fire Chief Joseph Daly, District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, who are looking into the cause of the early morning blaze. The fire began in a first-floor bedroom. At this point, they do not have any evidence that it was intentionally set.
Daly voiced condolences for the man's family and friends. He also said that the tragedy could have been worse but for the fact that the home had working smoke detectors that alerted residents of the fire.
The victim's wife was also injured in the fire. A man and his two sons living in another apartment managed to escape.
Neighbors called 911.
Peabody, Salem and Lynn firefighters fought the three-alarm blaze for about four hours, in a successful effort to keep it from spreading to nearby homes.
The GoFundMe page set up last week by the couple's daughter-in-law had raised nearly $8,300 as of Thursday afternoon. (https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-start-a-new-lost-everything-in-house-fire?)
While the state fire marshal has not determined a cause, Ostroskey said half of fatal fires take place between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. The most common causes are smoking materials or electrical mishaps such as overloaded outlets or items that overhead.
He cautioned people not to smoke in bed.
Daly also warned people not to overload extension cords of power strips, or place electronic devices on a bed or sofa, when recharging them.
Space heaters should be plugged directly into a wall outlet, he said.