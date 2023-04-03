PEABODY — A Peabody man won big on a lottery ticket last month.
Robert Tucker won the $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2 million 50X Cashword” instant ticket game, the Lottery announced March 24.
He purchased the ticket at T.J.’s Variety at 124 Lynnfield St. in Peabody, which will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of the ticket, the Lottery said.
Tucker chose the annuity option and has already received his first annual payment of $50,000 before taxes.
He will receive 19 more over the years, and plans to use part of his winning sum for traveling, the Lottery said.