Robert Tucker, of Peabody, won $1 million on a lottery ticket he purchased in Peabody last month.

PEABODY — A Peabody man won big on a lottery ticket last month.

Robert Tucker won the $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2 million 50X Cashword” instant ticket game, the Lottery announced March 24.

He purchased the ticket at T.J.’s Variety at 124 Lynnfield St. in Peabody, which will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of the ticket, the Lottery said.

Tucker chose the annuity option and has already received his first annual payment of $50,000 before taxes.

He will receive 19 more over the years, and plans to use part of his winning sum for traveling, the Lottery said.

