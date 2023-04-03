Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 42F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 42F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.