PEABODY — The Tanner City’s Cops for Kids With Cancer team will be at In the Game Wednesday evening for a little fundraising.
The team, which is running the Boston Marathon next week, includes Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt, police Chief Tom Griffin, police Sgt. James Harkins, Firefighter Michael Coleman and retired National Grid foreman Raymond Brady.
The fundraiser is 5 to 8 p.m. at In the Game at 535 Lowell St. There will be appetizers, a cash bar and raffles. Suggested donations are $25 per person or $50 per family.