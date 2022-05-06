PEABODY — Mayor Ted Bettencourt is asking state officials to release $3 million earmarked for an expansion of the city’s Peter A. Torigian Senior Center.
If granted, the money would be used to create new classroom space and energy improvements to the senior center’s current building, along with other upgrades to the facility that Bettencourt called “one of the jewels” of Peabody.
“ It’s where we provide meals, provide health care and provide friendship to so many in our community,” Bettencourt said. “This additional space would let us provide more activities and opportunities for our seniors.”
Carolyn Wynn, director of the Peabody Council on Aging, said popular classes like the senior center’s woodshop program have been running out of a room in the building. The several new classrooms that would be built through the project would allow more participants to take part in these classes and new ones, Wynn said.
“We’re hopeful because it’s a lot of money for a senior center to raise on their own,” Wynn said. “We try to meet the needs not only of the people in Peabody, but in other communities.”
The funding would come from the state’s FY2018 Capital Facilities Bond Bill, which has allotted money for repairs and other improvements to health and human service facilities, state office buildings, courts, higher education campuses and other statewide capital needs, according to a statement from Gov. Charlie Baker after the Bond Bill was adopted. The Peabody project is included in the language of the bill.
Bettencourt wrote in an April 26 letter to Baker that a feasibility study for the senior center project has been commissioned, and that the project manager has determined a preliminary budget for the work.
The proposed funding and plans for the project have also already been approved by local committees, Bettencourt wrote.
He called the project “shovel ready,” with the city only needing the $3 million from the state to start work on the senior center.
State Rep. Tom Walsh, former Rep. Ted Speliotis and Sen. Joan Lovely also helped push for the project ahead of Bettencourt’s letter to Baker.
“We’ve been working through our state legislators on this, who have been advocating for us,” Bettencourt said. “Now that we feel that, for the most part, COVID is behind us, we’re starting to look to the future and projects we want to do. We thought it was the right time to take this project on.”
Bettencourt said he hasn’t heard back from Baker’s office about the proposed funding yet, but expects a response in the near future.
“The last couple of years, it has been a day-to-day project to help our community and residents,” he said. “But now we’re in the position to look ahead.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.