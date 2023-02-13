PEABODY — A purchase of 80 open acres in South Peabody that will keep out future development and cost the city $7.2 million is seeing early support from city councilors.
Mayor Ted Bettencourt announced in his State of the City Address last month that his office is working to purchase two 40-acre plots that sit next to the Meadows Golf Course, Spring Pond and Cedar Grove Cemetery. The announcement came after developer Paul DiBiase and family proposed to build hundreds of units of housing on the undeveloped site, the mayor said.
The land will be appraised this month, Bettencourt said. A purchase and sale agreement will be brought before the City Council in March or April once the city has the appraisal report and a funding plan, which will likely use a combination of community preservation funds, sale/purchase of real estate funds, and community development grants, he said.
“I felt it was important to preserve open space, and I felt that losing that to large development would have lost something as a community,” Bettencourt said.
The city looks to preserve the 80 acres as open space with an option to use some of it to expand Cedar Grove Cemetery down the line. The move ultimately prevents developers from coming in with other plans for that area in the future, Bettencourt said.
“We’d be able to take these two 40-acre lots and tie that into what the city already owns there,” Bettencourt said. “That whole area up there would be under our control moving forward.”
The city was presented with a number of housing development concepts for the 80-acre site from DiBiase. None have gone before city boards, Bettencourt said. He added that DiBiase does do good work and is a developer that the city would be open to working with on other projects, just not this one.
Much of the 80 acres is in Ward 2, making the preservation a “win for Ward 2 residents and the city overall,” said Ward 2 Councilor Pete McGinn.
“I’m fully supportive of the agreement in principle to purchase 80 acres of land that was announced by the mayor,” McGinn said. “Preservation of open space is a major quality of life issue for our residents.”
Councilor at-Large Ryan Melville grew up near the 80 acres being eyed by the city. He was worried when he heard talk of development there since it could impact Strongwater Brook, which runs through that area and into downtown Peabody and Salem, he said. It was also concerning to hear of another proposed development when Peabody has already shouldered a lot of the burden when it comes to building new housing, he added.
“I think we have done more than our fair share for development in Massachusetts,” Melville said. “We have to look at every project individually, There’s some locations in the city that are basically being converted from what was essentially a legacy use of some sort, like a mill or warehouse, to housing. That’s fine.
“Where I get concerned, and I think what makes this thing so unique and why it’s so important, is this is actually open space,” he continued. “This is forest, and greenery, and water and wetlands that would have been impacted by this particular development.”
Peabody has seen a slew of Chapter 40B housing proposals over the last several years. A 45-unit development at Mills 58 on Pulaski Street was approved by the city in December, and several more projects are still before municipal boards.
Ward 4 Councilor Julie Daigle, who is also the general manager of Mills 58, said repurposing existing buildings is usually less disruptive to neighbors than new builds.
“We need housing, but it’s not a great fit everywhere,” Daigle said. “I think to try to find the little pockets where we’re making something that’s already there better and improving it and putting in some units is a better strategy than just buying fresh raw land and developing that.”
Most of the proposed developments before the city are eyeing parts of Peabody that are already very populated, Councilor at-Large Jon Turco said. He’d like to see how those projects affect traffic in the area before more housing developments go before the city for approval, he said.
“We haven’t seen one shovel on the ground in any of these projects, either, so ultimately I’d like to hold off on anything else,” Turco said.
Turco called the 80-acre purchase a win for the environment. Melville added that the price tag for the 80 acres was a “really good deal,” but he still would like to see a more definite proposal from the city before throwing his support completely behind it.
Ward 3 Councilor Stephanie Peach agreed.
“I’m still waiting to see what the funding or where the purchase is going to be,” she said. “But overall, I do think it’s a good idea that we move forward with this to preserve the open space in the city but also to slow development in areas when we have an opportunity to do so.”
Councilor at-Large Tom Rossignoll said he is behind the project since it will maintain open space and buffer zones to nearby wetlands. Ward 5 Councilor Dave Gamache said leaving the land as open space will also reduce strain on schools in the city, since a large-scale housing project could have led to more families moving into the area.
“We have to be proactive,” Gamache said. “(A project here) would develop quite a bit of area and it would be detrimental to not only the streets along the Welch School area, but also Lynn Street and the streets that go into Salem. I personally believe this is in the best interest of everyone.”
