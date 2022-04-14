NEWBURY — A 53-year-old Peabody man died Wednesday night following a motorcycle crash on Interstate 95 south.
Yanni Stasinos, of 193 Winona St., Peabody, was riding his 1982 Yamaha Maxim motorcycle when he lost control of the bike and crashed at about 6:15 p.m. near Exit 81 of I-95, according to Massachusetts State Police.
State police and emergency personnel arrived to find the man suffering serious injuries, but efforts to save him were unsuccessful. He was the lone occupant of the motorcycle.
The accident closed part of the highway for two hours, state police said. Members of the Newbury Fire Department also responded to the crash.
The accident's cause is being investigated by Troop A of the state police along with its Collision Analysis Reconstruction and Crime Scene Services sections.