PEABODY — The Peabody Police Department is mourning the sudden loss of Officer Henry Breckenridge.
Breckenridge died after complications from a non-emergency surgery, according to a Facebook post by police Chief Tom Griffin on Thursday.
"Henry was one of the nicest and most gentle people I have had the honor to know," Griffin wrote. "I know that sentiment is shared throughout our department and with the entire Peabody community."
Griffin said that Breckenridge died "despite the heroic efforts of Salem Hospital staff."
Griffin called Breckenridge "an outstanding police officer with a firm grasp on community policing" and said he was "well regarded by all sectors of our community, but particularly by our young citizens."
There has been an "outpouring" of support and tributes in Breckenridge's honor from many young people whose lives he impacted in a positive way, according to Griffin.
"These are testaments to the caliber of his character which include authenticity, kindness, and compassion," he said.
Griffin said the Breckenridge family is "devastated" and is being supported by "Henry's brothers and sisters in law enforcement."
"We will all need to pull together and lean on each other during this difficult time," Griffin said.