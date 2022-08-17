PEABODY — Residents will not be allowed to water lawns or wash cars at home for the foreseeable future.
The city moved to Phase 3 water restrictions this week. No outdoor water use is allowed at any time, except for hand watering with a pail or watering can.
This is the final and strictest stage of water restrictions in Peabody.
Those who violate the restrictions will be fined no more than $100 for each violation.
Massachusetts' drought task force has declared a critical drought in most parts of the state, including the North Shore.
This is the third of four drought stages. If conditions continue to worsen, the task force could declare an emergency drought.
