PEABODY — North Shore native and recording artist Stephanie James brings her evocative, fresh "stunning, soulful" voice back to the Peabody Institute Library's Sutton Room on Monday, April 3, at 7 p.m., as part of our Spring Concert Series.
A gifted storyteller who masterfully touches the hearts and souls of her fans, she is both raw and refined musically, establishing her status as a poised and powerful performer likened to Linda Ronstadt, Sara Bareilles and Kacey Musgraves.
James breathes new life into pop music, blending the smoothness of jazz singers and classic country singers with her honey-coated voice. James performs coast-to-coast, including venues such ad Hotel Cafe in LA, Rockwood Music Hall in NYC, and Brighton Music Hall in Boston.
James's 2020 debut album “Unbreakable” was crafted in collaboration with Grammy-nominated producers Jorel Corpus and Simone Torres and explores vulnerability, self-reliance, themes of growing up and learning from the past.
The album is home to her most authentic, unfiltered songs to date, including a tribute to Maya Angelou’s poem, “Caged Bird," and anthem single “Throw Me a Rope” that encourages listeners to overcome obstacles in their life.
After 10 years of classical, musical theater, and pop vocal training, James honed her skills as a singer, musician, and songwriter at the prestigious Berklee College of Music and went on to 17 years of real-world performances, confirms she was born for the stage with every show.
IF YOU GO
STEPHANIE JAMES
Monday, April 3, 7 p.m.
Sutton Room, Main Library
82 Main St., Peabody
Registration: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/spring-concert-series-2023-stephanie-james-2/