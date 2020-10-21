PEABODY — The city is looking for that perfect tree to light up for the holidays in front of City Hall.
Most years, a Peabody family donates a large tree from their yard to be decked out for Christmas by the city and which has been traditionally lit and celebrated on the weekend after Thanksgiving.
The Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department and the Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce has put out some reminders this week that a tree donation is still needed and time is running out.
The criteria are that the tree must be accessible with good growth all the way around. And it should be a Peabody tree, although out-of-towners will be considered as well if no Tanner City tree fits the bill.
The forestry division will take care of cutting down the tree and reinstalling it in front of City Hall.
Potential donors are instructed to email a photo of their tree, along with their address and phone number to peabodyrecreation@gmail.com by Nov. 3.