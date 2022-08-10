PEABODY — A Peabody police officer is on leave following his arrest and arraignment on charges that he broke into a person's home in Lynn.
James Festa, a 13-year veteran of the Peabody force, was arrested Wednesday morning by Lynn police, according to the Essex District Attorney's office.
Police were called to a residence at 10:45 a.m. by a person who reported that Festa had broken into a home and was refusing to leave, the district attorney's office said in a statement late Wednesday.
Festa, 45, is charged with one count of breaking and entering in the daytime putting a person in fear, a felony.
He was detained without bail overnight following his arraignment Wednesday afternoon in Lynn District Court, where he will be back on Thursday for a dangerousness hearing.
Festa was placed on administrative leave with pay and an internal investigation has been ordered by Peabody Chief Tom Griffin, the statement said.
Prior to becoming a police officer, Festa worked in Essex County as a court officer.