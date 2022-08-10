James Festa

In this July 2020 photo, Peabody police officer James Festa speaks to a protester while being recorded regarding where to stand during a counter-protest against President Donald Trump and law enforcement at the Big Y Plaza in Peabody.

 Jaime Campos/Staff file photo

PEABODY — A Peabody police officer is on leave following his arrest and arraignment on charges that he broke into a person's home in Lynn.

James Festa, a 13-year veteran of the Peabody force, was arrested Wednesday morning by Lynn police, according to the Essex District Attorney's office. 

Police were called to a residence at 10:45 a.m. by a person who reported that Festa had broken into a home and was refusing to leave, the district attorney's office said in a statement late Wednesday. 

Festa, 45, is charged with one count of breaking and entering in the daytime putting a person in fear, a felony.

He was detained without bail overnight following his arraignment Wednesday afternoon in Lynn District Court, where he will be back on Thursday for a dangerousness hearing.  

Festa was placed on administrative leave with pay and an internal investigation has been ordered by Peabody Chief Tom Griffin, the statement said.

Prior to becoming a police officer, Festa worked in Essex County as a court officer. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you