PEABODY — A Peabody police officer arrested in August after allegedly showing up and trying to force his way into the home of an estranged girlfriend in Lynn, while on duty, is asking a judge to dismiss the case.
James Festa and his current attorney, Frank Sanchez, argue in a court filing that the single count in the complaint — a charge of breaking and entering in the daytime with intent to commit a felony, putting a person in fear — should be dismissed because there's no evidence he intended to engage in a felony, nor that the woman was in fear at the time.
A hearing on the motion is scheduled for Dec. 9.
Festa, 45, of Saugus, was arrested on the morning of Aug. 10 outside the woman's Lynn home. She had called 911 after, she told police, Festa let himself into the basement through a door and then began pounding on the door from the basement to the living area, demanding she let him in.
Police described the woman as crying in the call — which a judge ordered sealed at the request of Festa's original attorney in the case in August — and wrote that a male voice could be heard yelling in the background of the call.
But in a filing earlier this month, Sanchez argued that the complaint against Festa "must be dismissed" because there is no probable cause to believe Festa had any criminal intent when he went to the home.
The complaint application "makes clear that the complaining witness told police the defendant came to her residence to talk," Sanchez wrote.
He went on to say the woman said she did not want Festa arrested and did not seek a domestic restraining order.
A prosecutor argued during a hearing in August that the woman "does not grasp the seriousness of the situation."
Since that time, the case was handed over to the Plymouth County District Attorney's office, because a relative of Festa works for the Essex District Attorney's office.
Festa is free on conditions that include staying away from the woman and her home and wearing a GPS bracelet.
Festa was on duty, in uniform and wearing his gun belt at the time of the incident, and Lynn police said in their report that he'd driven to the woman's home in a Peabody police vehicle.
He was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a separate internal affairs investigation. Peabody police Chief Thomas Griffin said that investigation remains ongoing.