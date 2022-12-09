PEABODY — A Peabody police sergeant charged three years ago with domestic abuse and violating a domestic restraining order took the stand in his own defense on Thursday, telling jurors his girlfriend was the aggressor in the 2019 confrontation.
Sgt. Brendan O’Brien, 45, of Peabody, testified that the woman had started attacking him during an argument over explicit text messages from another woman he described as a friend.
He told jurors the woman then threatened to kill herself and demanded that he shoot her when he told her that the relationship was over if she wanted to look through his phone.
O’Brien’s trial on charges that include strangulation or suffocation, domestic assault and battery and violating a restraining order got underway on Wednesday in Salem District Court, where the case was transferred to avoid a potential conflict of interest.
Closing arguments are scheduled for Monday morning.
Jurors heard from the woman, who’d met O’Brien at the Osborn Tavern in Peabody in 2018, on Wednesday afternoon, where she described the alleged Aug. 24, 2019, incident and two earlier alleged assaults on the prior New Year’s Eve, and in May or June.
O’Brien testified on Thursday that the woman was lying.
“Did you impede her breathing?” his lawyer, Ken Anderson, asked O’Brien during his questioning. “No,” O’Brien answered. “Grab her by the throat? ... Strike her?”
“Absolutely not,” O’Brien responded.
Instead, O’Brien said, he only attempted to shield his face and head from her blows — and then pressed his thumb under her jaw, he says, to stop her from swallowing what he thought was a handful of ibuprofen pills. When she grabbed more ibuprofen pills, he said he “slapped them out of her hand,” four or five times, explaining why officers later found pills scattered around his apartment.
Prior to that, “she attacked me,” he testified, describing how the woman “took runs at me” while he attempted to retrieve his phone from the kitchen floor.
O’Brien testified that he called Peabody police on a business line, asked for another sergeant by name, and told him he needed help for his girlfriend because it was faster than calling 911.
But if his sole aim was to get help for an allegedly suicidal woman, prosecutor Jen Capone pressed, why did he then leave her alone in his apartment with access to pills and stand outside waiting for police to arrive? Wasn’t he trained to stay with a person who was suicidal?
O’Brien said he was also trained on how not to get hurt.
It was one of several questions put to O’Brien about conflicts between standard police training and what O’Brien says he did that night.
In one exchange, Capone asked about the “red zone,” areas of the upper body police are told not to touch for risk of causing serious injury.
O’Brien said pressing under her jaw was not the same as striking someone in the neck or head.
“You’re just the hero in this situation, aren’t you?” Capone asked O’Brien.
“You can say whatever you want,” O’Brien responded.
Capone also elicited testimony about the difference in size between the two: O’Brien acknowledging that he’s 6-foot-2 and at the time was around 300 pounds, while the woman was several inches shorter and about 110 pounds.
O’Brien, who also denied the earlier alleged incidents, was asked by his own lawyer about the restraining order violation, which involved him “liking” a comment by the woman about the return of Josh Gordon to the Patriots several weeks later, in September.
O’Brien admitted that he’d changed the name on his Facebook account to “Brian Smith,” but insisted it was only to protect the privacy of his family from reporters covering the case, one of several times he or his attorney pointed to “unwanted” coverage of the case in The Salem News and other media.
But he said the “like” on the woman’s comment was an accident, as he attempted to take a screenshot of the woman’s profile showing up as a “suggested friend,” which he realized meant that she’d “unblocked” him. He said that in the process of taking the screenshot, he somehow pressed the on-screen “like” button under her post instead of the “home” button on the bottom of the phone.
O’Brien was arrested after the woman went to police, and spent some time in custody before being released on conditions.
But on the night of Aug. 24, it was a different story — one that led to suggestions by the prosecutor that O’Brien had received special treatment from some of his colleagues.
Peabody police Capt. Scott Richards took the stand earlier in the day and described how he was called in under department protocol for an incident involving an officer.
Richards said he called the sergeant at the scene, Matthew Stark, and told him to collect O’Brien’s police identification and gun and bring him to the station. After determining there was probable cause to file charges, Richards went to an office to assist in the process of obtaining an emergency restraining order and prepare a notice putting O’Brien on leave.
But when he went back to the area where O’Brien had been waiting with other officers to give him the notice and restraining order, O’Brien was gone.
Richards learned that O’Brien had complained of chest pain and shortness of breath and that other officers had called an ambulance that took him to the hospital.
No one had informed him, even though he was in charge of the case at that point and had probable cause to arrest O’Brien, he said.
O’Brien later appeared in court in response to a summons.