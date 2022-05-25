PEABODY — The Peabody Conservation Commission has issued enforcement orders to the Salem Country Club and Mayer Tree Service over the removal of more than 200 trees within areas of the golf course that fall under the Wetlands Protection Act.
The orders will require the club to come up with a plan to replace the lost trees; the commission also has decided to hire a third-party expert to review the club’s plan, at the expense of the club. Commission members have also said they intend to fine the club.
It’s the latest fallout from the discovery last winter that some 683 trees had been cut down across the club’s property without advance notice or permission to either the commission or to the city. Of the total number of trees removed, 233 were within areas of the course and grounds that fall under the commission’s jurisdiction, either within or adjacent to wetlands. But that’s not the only recent work the club has done — something the commission members apparently learned only recently through a newspaper column that came out on the same day the city’s conservation agent was issuing cease and desist orders regarding tree removal back in January.
“What you guys did was terrible,” chairman Stewart Lazares said during a May 11 meeting of the commission — during which he read into the record portions of a Salem News column from Jan. 27 on other work done recently at the golf course without the commission knowing, including work to remove vegetation from the banks of a pond.
“We gave you permission to take down 20 trees and you took down hundreds,” Lazares told the club’s manager, Peter Fischl, and attorney Barry Fogel at the start of what turned into a contentious and lengthy discussion.
Fogel said the club has come up with some preliminary ideas to remediate the losses, calling it “a concept for discussion.”
But he also faced questions about the other work done on the course.
The Jan. 27 piece by a freelance sports columnist included quotes from several club officials, including one from the project architect, Eric Iverson, who referred to “some negligible tree clearing work to improve sightlines and provide more sun, light and air.” It described restoration of bunkers and work on drainage. The club’s management never told the conservation agent about any of the work, Lazares said during the meeting.
“It’s like this is backwards,” he said.
Fogel acknowledged several times during the session that the club had gone beyond what was originally permitted in removing trees, but said it was the club’s misunderstanding — officials believed they could take down trees in areas that it had maintained, such as on the course. More than half of the trees that were under the commission’s jurisdiction fell into that category, he said. Commission member Travis Wojick cut him off.
“You’ve told us nothing but lies for years,” said Wojick. “We got nothing but lies and then you feed us more lies about how this contract is not germane. It’s 100 percent germane to us. It’s important for us to know why you authorized it.”
Members said if a homeowner who wants to put an addition on a home, using a part of the backyard that has a lawn, that homeowner still has to come before the commission.
“Did they not learn anything from the last time?” Wojick said, referring to prior enforcement orders the club has received, including for the removal of trees in 2017 to make a parking lot for the U.S. Senior Open.
“You need a permit to take down trees,” Wojick said.
“We knew that,” Fogel responded.
“Clearly you don’t,” said Wojick.
Their exchange continued, with Fogel protesting that the work was done in error and Wojick saying he did not believe that the designer of the project didn’t know where the wetlands were. “If you cannot ID them as wetlands, you should not be a landscape architect.”
Members also questioned why Mayer Tree Service didn’t raise questions about removing trees in areas so close to wetlands. Fogel reminded the board that the work was done in winter when it might not have been as clear.
But when commission members pressed Fogel to provide a copy of the contract between the club and Mayer, Fogel bristled, arguing it was not germane to the enforcement order against the club.
“They were not responsible,” Fogel said, adding that the club “is taking full responsibility for any violations of your order.”
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis