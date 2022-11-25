PEABODY — Paraprofessionals in Peabody schools reached a tentative contract that would secure a sizable pay increase, more training and better access to technology if adopted by union members and the School Committee.
Negotiations between bargaining parties came to an end Tuesday morning. Under the new terms, starting rates for paraprofessionals in the city will jump from a previously proposed $16,000 salary to one that’s at least $25,000 a year.
Paras with bachelor’s degrees will be able to make up to $30,000 a year, whereas before, that cap was around $24,000 a year, said Nick DiPardo, a lead organizer of the teacher union AFT Massachusetts, which worked with Peabody teachers in negotiating their contract.
With inflation on the rise and schools riding the tailwind of a pandemic, adequate compensation for paraprofessionals is vital, said Doreen Blaisdell, a paraprofessional at the South Memorial Elementary School and the chairperson for Unit C of the Peabody Federation of Teachers. Especially since former starting salaries were “poverty-level wages,” she said.
“I feel very good that we’ve come to an agreement,” Blaisdell said. “I think the city and the unions worked well to resolve this, and we’re very grateful going into Thanksgiving knowing we have a tentative agreement.”
Other districts have recently increased wages for their own paras “dramatically,” DiPardo said.
“The typical wage increases of 2% or 3% a year just weren’t enough for these workers or for this district to be able to continue to recruit and retain professionals,” he said.
Peabody paras will have two more professional development days a year and the opportunity to be certified as a registered behavior technician, which will help paras better address some barriers their students may face in the classroom, Blaisdell said.
They will also have more access to Chromebooks and other technology that students rely on, she said.
Peabody paras have been negotiating with the district on a new contract since May, DiPardo said.
They’ve held union rallies, got 80% of Peabody schools staff to sign a petition in support of better pay for paras and held other union actions to promote better compensation, Blaisdell said. They also planned to hold a rally at Peabody’s School Committee meeting Tuesday night, but that action was canceled when parties came to an agreement that morning.
“Paraprofessionals provide much needed support to our students, staff and families,” Peabody Superintendent Josh Vadala said in a statement. “I appreciate that we were able to work collaboratively to reach a fair and equitable agreement that values our paraprofessionals and recognizes their professionalism.”
The contract will go to union members and the School Committee for a vote after Thanksgiving.
“Schools cannot function without paraprofessional support. They are essential employees in the school department,” Blaisdell said. “The wages in today’s economy needed to be revised to reflect what they should be getting paid today.”
